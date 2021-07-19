That Sports Guy’s Podcast: Jerome Howard, Owner, Dynamic Performance Development

In this episode, we get to know Jerome Howard. Together we discuss his playing days at Prairie View A&M, his transition to life after football and his advice for current athletes. All that and more
Former PVAMU standout Jerome Howard has really motivated athletes to get the most out of their bodies. Check out this amazing interview with That Sports Guys very own, Craig Forrestal.
