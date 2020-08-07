- Name: De’Marcus Robinson
- Height: 6’3
- Weight: 205
- Position: CB
- College: Prairie View A&M University
- Twitter: @Demarc2x
What is the best restaurant in your hometown city?
- Jackson’s Steak House
When breaking down your film what will stick out?
- Measurable’s for sure. I’m a big corner and hard to miss.
If you won the lotto, what is the first thing you would do with the money?
- Cashing out on whips for all the bro’s.
What has been your biggest failure?
- In hindsight, I would say going Juco and not top tier D1, but looking at it now it helped me as a player and person.
What do your teammates say is your best quality?
- Physicality & The way I can move for my size
Who is the hardest working teammate on your team?
- Dawonya Tucker
Have you ever had a nickname? What is it?
- D Rob
What is your degree in, if you do not make it as a football player, what is your dream job?
- Kinesiology – Coach
What is your coolest life moment?
- Coming out of the tunnel my first D1 collegiate game.
What song would you sing at Karaoke night?
- Rod Wave – Girl of my dreams
If you could pick any actor to play you in a movie, who are you picking?
- Mike Epps or Chris Tucker
Who is your favorite football team?
- Baltimore Ravens
If you had a warning label, what would yours say?
- Proceed with Caution
What is your biggest fear?
- Snakes
Who is the most underrated player in the NFL?
- Trayvon Mullen (Raiders CB)
Take us through game day, How do you prepare?
- Music, Stretching, Taped, Walk the field, Suit up
Do you have any hobbies?
- Relax on my off time, Play video games and work on cars
If you had to compare yourself to someone in the NFL, who would that be?
- Marlon Humphrey, I like his game and were just about the same in size
Who has been the biggest influence on your life and explain why?
- My family. without them I wouldn’t have been able to make it this far so to them I owe them all of that praise
What motivates you to work hard?
- Knowing that I can turn something I love doing into a career
