Prospect Interviews

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: De’Marcus Robinson, CB, Prairie View A&M University

De'Marcus Robinson
De’Marcus Robinson the aggressive and confident cornerback from Prairie View A&M University recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds owner Damond Talbot.
  • Name: De’Marcus Robinson
  • Height: 6’3
  • Weight: 205
  • Position: CB
  • College: Prairie View A&M University
  • Twitter: @Demarc2x 

What is the best restaurant in your hometown city? 

  • Jackson’s Steak House

When breaking down your film what will stick out? 

  • Measurable’s for sure. I’m a big corner and hard to miss. 

If you won the lotto, what is the first thing you would do with the money? 

  • Cashing out on whips for all the bro’s. 

What has been your biggest failure? 

  • In hindsight, I would say going Juco and not top tier D1, but looking at it now it helped me as a player and person. 

What do your teammates say is your best quality?

  • Physicality & The way I can move for my size 

Who is the hardest working teammate on your team?

  • Dawonya Tucker 

Have you ever had a nickname? What is it?

  • D Rob

What is your degree in, if you do not make it as a football player, what is your dream job? 

  • Kinesiology – Coach 

What is your coolest life moment? 

  • Coming out of the tunnel my first D1 collegiate game. 

What song would you sing at Karaoke night? 

  • Rod Wave – Girl of my dreams 

If you could pick any actor to play you in a movie, who are you picking?

  • Mike Epps or Chris Tucker 

Who is your favorite football team? 

  • Baltimore Ravens 

If you had a warning label, what would yours say?

  • Proceed with Caution 

What is your biggest fear? 

  • Snakes 

Who is the most underrated player in the NFL? 

  • Trayvon Mullen (Raiders CB)

Take us through game day, How do you prepare? 

  • Music, Stretching, Taped, Walk the field, Suit up

Do you have any hobbies? 

  • Relax on my off time, Play video games and work on cars 

If you had to compare yourself to someone in the NFL, who would that be? 

  • Marlon Humphrey, I like his game and were just about the same in size 

Who has been the biggest influence on your life and explain why?

  • My family. without them I wouldn’t have been able to make it this far so to them I owe them all of that praise 

What motivates you to work hard?

  • Knowing that I can turn something I love doing into a career 
