De’Marcus Robinson the aggressive and confident cornerback from Prairie View A&M University recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds owner Damond Talbot.

Name: De’Marcus Robinson

Height: 6’3

Weight: 205

Position: CB

College: Prairie View A&M University

Twitter: @Demarc2x

What is the best restaurant in your hometown city?

Jackson’s Steak House

When breaking down your film what will stick out?

Measurable’s for sure. I’m a big corner and hard to miss.

If you won the lotto, what is the first thing you would do with the money?

Cashing out on whips for all the bro’s.

What has been your biggest failure?

In hindsight, I would say going Juco and not top tier D1, but looking at it now it helped me as a player and person.

What do your teammates say is your best quality?

Physicality & The way I can move for my size

Who is the hardest working teammate on your team?

Dawonya Tucker

Have you ever had a nickname? What is it?

D Rob

What is your degree in, if you do not make it as a football player, what is your dream job?

Kinesiology – Coach

What is your coolest life moment?

Coming out of the tunnel my first D1 collegiate game.

What song would you sing at Karaoke night?

Rod Wave – Girl of my dreams

If you could pick any actor to play you in a movie, who are you picking?

Mike Epps or Chris Tucker

Who is your favorite football team?

Baltimore Ravens

If you had a warning label, what would yours say?

Proceed with Caution

What is your biggest fear?

Snakes

Who is the most underrated player in the NFL?

Trayvon Mullen (Raiders CB)

Take us through game day, How do you prepare?

Music, Stretching, Taped, Walk the field, Suit up

Do you have any hobbies?

Relax on my off time, Play video games and work on cars

If you had to compare yourself to someone in the NFL, who would that be?

Marlon Humphrey, I like his game and were just about the same in size

Who has been the biggest influence on your life and explain why?

My family. without them I wouldn’t have been able to make it this far so to them I owe them all of that praise

What motivates you to work hard?

Knowing that I can turn something I love doing into a career