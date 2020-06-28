Jaylen Harris a shutdown cornerback from Prairie View A&M University recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds owner Damond Talbot.

Name: Jaylen Harris

Height: 5’10

Weight: 180

Position: CB

College: Prairie View A&M

1. What is the best restaurant in your hometown city?

• Benihana

2. When breaking down your film what will stick out?

• What will stick out is my ability to use my feet and technique. Another thing that will stick out is my ability to make plays on the football.

3. If you won the lotto, what is the first thing you would do with the money?

• Establish a foundation that will benefit my bloodline

4. What has been your biggest failure?

• Failure is not fatal or final

5. What do your teammates say is your best quality?

• They would say my best quality is my work ethic. Being someone who is consistently trying to advance my craft.

6. Who is the hardest working teammate on your team?

• Storey Jackson has been putting in the extra hours since he first arrived on campus. Other teammates would be Jason Dumas and Reggie Stubberfield.

7. Have you ever had a nickname? What is it?

• My nickname is Cinco. I received this nickname in high school.

8. What is your degree in, if you do not make it as a football player, what is your dream job?

• I have a Psychology degree, and I’m currently in grad school. My dream job is to become a Sports Psychologistafter a successful NFL career.

9. What is your coolest life moment?

• Signing an MLB contract to play for the LA Dodgers.

10. What song would you sing at Karaoke night?

• I’m Fly by Snoop Dogg.

11. If you could pick any actor to play you in a movie, who are you picking?

• Isiah John

12. Who is your favorite football team?

• I don’t have a favorite team as I follow the players.

13. If you had a warning label, what would yours say?

• “Quiet Not Timid”

14. What is your biggest fear?

• Not becoming who I feel like I am supposed to become. Failure doesn’t stop you from becoming who you are supposed to be, it is the decisions that you make.

15. Who is the most underrated player in the NFL?

• Marcus Peters

16. Take us through game day, how do you prepare?

• The first thing that takes place is I eat a good breakfast. After that, listen to music and relax. Try to block out all distractions leading up to the game. When I get to the field, I go through my warm-up routine. I visualize myself making the plays I want to make.

17. Do you have any hobbies?

• When I have free time, I read

18. If you had to compare yourself to someone in the NFL, who would that be?

• Darius Slay OR Chris Harris Jr.

19. Who has been the biggest influence on your life and explain why?

• I would say my parents have been the biggest influence. They always encourage me to be the best at whatever it is I’m trying to accomplish. They taught me many significant lessons, especially when doing what you got to do to get whatyou want to get.

20. What motivates you to work hard?

• My legacy means a lot to me. I always wanted to be considered great at something. The chance to create a life doing something I do naturally keeps me motivated every day.